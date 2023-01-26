Doctors bat for cervical cancer test facility in rural areas

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Women from rural parts of Karnataka continue to be deprived of screening test facility for cervical cancer and the recently launched HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccines as well. This despite the fact that women from the lower strata of society and those from rural areas are more prone to cervical cancer. “They (rural women) tend to be unaware of the effects of not maintaining proper hygiene, have multiple sex partners and do not use contraceptives which are all primarily causes for the cancer.

Such women also ignore symptoms and delay going to doctors,” said Dr Aparna Sreevatsa, an oncologist from Shivamogga. Dr Aparna also said that in villages there are no facilities for women to take a pap smear test or HPV vaccination. Hence, there is a dire need to improve the infrastructure of the healthcare system a n d make these facilities accessible to them.

HV Suresh, president, Karnataka Cancer Society (KCS) said that the state has seen an improvement in terms of more women coming forward to take the screening tests and vaccinations. However, women in rural parts can’t afford the vaccines for cervical cancer due to its high cost. Suresh, however, said awareness has increased amongst people about breast, cervical and oral cancers. Breast and cervical cancers are among the main causes for cancer deaths.

They can be treated if diagnosed early, he added. The doctors also said that the symptoms a woman must look out for and consult a gynaecologist include white discharge, discharge of blood, intermenstrual bleeding, bleeding post-menopause, post-menopausal pain and bleeding after sexual intercourse. Efforts are now being made to create awareness among women that they should get screened at least once a year for both breast and cervical cancers.

With the state budget set to be presented on February 17, Suresh has urged the government to make cervical cancer vaccines as accessible as polio vaccines. He has also urged subsidy on the prices of the vaccines to ensure that maximum women are covered. January is celebrated as the cervical cancer awareness month every year.

