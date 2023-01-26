First tree transplantation carried out for Bengaluru suburban rail project

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two Mahogany trees in Hebbal were on Wednesday relocated and transplanted near the Kendriya Vidyalaya School at Yesvantpur, becoming the first set of trees to be shifted in connection with the Rs 15,767 crore Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project.

Sources at Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises (K-RIDE) which is implementing the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project told The New Indian Express, “Two more Mahogany trees will be shifted tonight. We plan to transplant a total of 58 trees. The Tree Officer of the BBMP has given us written confirmation to go ahead with it,” he said.

Apart from that, the Tree Committee appointed by the High Court has given K-RIDE the green signal to cut 268 trees, the official added. K-RIDE had requested permission to remove 661 trees in the first phase. "For every tree that we fell, we will be planting 10 saplings as compensation," he said.

The trees are present along the route of the Second Corridor of the project which runs from Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara. A tender for carrying out civil infrastructure works has been awarded to L & T Ltd and work has just commenced.

Another source said that K-RIDE has sought permission to remove 1430 trees in the second phase and another 764 trees in the third phase for which permissions are awaited.

