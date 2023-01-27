Home Cities Bengaluru

55-year-old gets life term for raping, impregnating minor

Published: 27th January 2023 06:43 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A Bengaluru court has sentenced a 55-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl and impregnating her. The survivor later delivered a baby girl, who was handed over to the concerned wing of the Directorate of Women and Child Development Department.

The accused, identified as Kashi Ayyaswamy, is a native of Thiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu. His wife and children stay in Tamil Nadu. The survivor’s family work as labourers for the last 18 years at a farmhouse, where the accused looked after coconut trees.

The survivor was studying in class 8 at the time of the incident. The accused, in the absence of the minor’s parents, was repeatedly raping her by threatening her with dire consequences. The incident came to light when she was in her sixth month of pregnancy.

Her parents filed a complaint with the Kaggalipura police, who registered a case under POCSO and other sections of the IPC. The accused is lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. Ayyaswamy was unaware of the complaint filed against him.

He was arrested from his shed in the farmhouse. The minor’s parents took her to a hospital when they found out that she was pregnant. The hospital reported the matter to the police who recorded the statements of the victim. The complaint was filed on May 6, 2021 by the victim’s mother.

