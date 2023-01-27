Admit 60 students under domicile quota: Karnataka Minister to NLSIU

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan asked that at least 60 students be admitted under the domicile reservation at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru.

On Thursday, the minister wrote a letter to vice-chancellor of NL SIU , Sudhir Krishnaswamy, stating that in the academic year 2022-23, there were 45 students admitted under the domicile reservation, and 13 of them were selected under the All India quota.

“It is clearly laid down that if a candidate qualifies for admission in regulation under the All India Category, they shall be considered only against the All India Quota seat and not against the seats identified under State Domicile Reservation,” he said.

He pointed out that other NL SIU s have undertaken the domicile reservation, ensuring that 25 per cent of students are from the state, except for those under the All India quota. He directed NLSIU, Bengaluru, to ensure that 60 students are considered under domicile reservation in the 2023-24 academic year.

“In case this has not been ensured in the provisional selection list, it should be immediately rectified. If it cannot be corrected this way, university should prepare a revised selection list considering the supernumerary criteria,” he said, adding that 13 students selected under the all-India quota being considered part of the domicile reservation meant that 13 state students were deprived of opportunity to study at NLSIU.

