Home Cities Bengaluru

Admit 60 students under domicile quota: Karnataka Minister to NLSIU

He pointed out that other NL SIU s have undertaken the domicile reservation, ensuring that 25 per cent of students are from the state, except for those under the All India quota.

Published: 27th January 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Higher Education Minister minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan asked that at least 60 students be admitted under the domicile reservation at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru.

On Thursday, the minister wrote a letter to vice-chancellor of NL SIU , Sudhir Krishnaswamy, stating that in the academic year 2022-23, there were 45 students admitted under the domicile reservation, and 13 of them were selected under the All India quota.

“It is clearly laid down that if a candidate qualifies for admission in regulation under the All India Category, they shall be considered only against the All India Quota seat and not against the seats identified under State Domicile Reservation,” he said.

He pointed out that other NL SIU s have undertaken the domicile reservation, ensuring that 25 per cent of students are from the state, except for those under the All India quota. He directed NLSIU, Bengaluru, to ensure that 60 students are considered under domicile reservation in the 2023-24 academic year.

“In case this has not been ensured in the provisional selection list, it should be immediately rectified. If it cannot be corrected this way, university should prepare a revised selection list considering the supernumerary criteria,” he said, adding that 13 students selected under the all-India quota being considered part of the domicile reservation meant that 13 state students were deprived of opportunity to study at NLSIU.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NLSIU CN Ashwath Narayan Higher Education Minister
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp