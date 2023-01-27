Home Cities Bengaluru

Finally, tender called for second stretch of suburban railway project in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka-Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises (K-RID E) has finally called for tenders for the second stretch of the Rs 15,767-crore Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project on Thursday. The tender includes civil works on the Kanaka Line between Heelalige and Rajanakunte via Yelahanka (corridor- 4) that runs for 46.8 km of the 148-km project.

The tender was supposed to be called in October 2021, which was deferred to December 2021. The last date for submission of bids is April 27. The design and construction of an elevated viaduct of 8.96 km and at-grade formation are covered. Construction of station buildings however are not part of the project.

A K-RID E official said, “This is an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) project and so the cost of the line depends on what is quoted by the bidders.” Tender has already been awarded for one stretch between Baiyappanahalli and Chikkabanavar (25.01 km), which was awarded to Larsen & Toubro, and the work has recently started after a delay in handover of land to the bidder.

The remaining two corridors of the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project, which are yet to be tendered are KSR Bengaluru- Devanahalli and Kengeri-Cantonment- Whitefield. The deadline for sub urban rail project is 2026, but it is likely to be in place by 2030.

Stations on Kanaka Line
The Kanaka Line will cover these 19 stations: Rajanakunte, Muddenahalli, Yelahanka, Jakkur, Hegde Nagar, Thannisandra, Hennur, Horamavu, Channasandra, Bennigenahalli, Kaggadaspura, Marathahalli, Bellandur Road, Carmelaram, Ambedkar Nagar, Huskur, Singara Agrahara, Bommasandra and Heelalige.

