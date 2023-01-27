Governor lauds Karnataka government’s achievements on 74th Republic Day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot unfurled the national flag at the Manekshaw Parade Ground on the 74th Republic Day at 9 am, and celebrated the achievements of the state government. Around 38 teams, including school children, took part in the parade march.

Gehlot delivered a 21-minute speech, highlighting the achievements of the state government which has implemented various schemes and programmes in 2022. He appreciated the state government for conferring the Karnataka Ratna Award on late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

He mentioned that the government has facilitated that pension reaches the doorsteps of beneficiaries including Raitha Vidya Nidhi scheme to assist children of farmers, established Namma Clinics and women’s health clinics under the National Health Mission scheme, constructed footbridge under the Gram Bandhu Setu scheme and grants given by the National Yuva Janotsava to corporations of disadvantaged and Backward Classes.

During his address, he also listed 10 important achievements of the government like providing 75 units of free electricity to the SC/ST communities under the Amrut Jyoti Yojana, subsidy hike under the the employment scheme for SC/STs and steps taken to regularise the services of pourakarmikas.

Karnataka has bagged the top position in the Ease of Doing Business, he said, adding that in terms of merchandise exports, the state has contributed $25.87 billion in 2022 to India’s exports, its highest-ever tally. He also mentioned that Invest Karnataka 2022, the flagship global event of the state government, was held from November 2-4, 2022, which has attracted a total investment of Rs 9,81,784 crore.

