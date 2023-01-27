In a first, Republic Day celebrated at Idgah Maidan in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a controversy between BBMP and Muslim Central Association over Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan last year, for the first time, Republic Day was celebrated at the ground amid tight security as Bengaluru North taluk assistant commissioner, revenue department, Shivanna unfurled the national flag at 8 am.

“Both MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan and Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha MP PC Mohan attended the event. Elaborate security arrangements was made. As per protocol, Naadageethe and Raitha Geete were played, and later, children from various BBMP and government schools performed participated in cultural programmes,” said Shivanna.

The West Division police had deployed over 150 police personnel and installed over 50 CCTV cameras. Chamarajpet Nagarikara Vakoota member Shashanka J Shreedhara said that the district administration agreed to the demands of the forum and pro-Hindu outfits by allowing Republic Day celebrations and cultural programmes.

“Had there not been any pressure and representation to the Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner and protests, there would not have been any changes at Chamarajpet Idgah maidan,” said Shreedhara.

