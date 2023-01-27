No new Covid-19 variants found in genomic testing in Karnataka

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The third genomic testing report released this week has shown no new variants of Covid-19 in the positive samples that were collected from across the city and the airport. Sources from Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) where genomic testing for airport passengers is conducted, told The New Indian Express that all samples in the latest report were of the old variants, like XBB, BQ, BQ.1 and BQ1.5.

A total of 56 samples were tested in the third cycle. Dr Shariff, deputy director, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), said there was no need to worry about Covid as the number of positive cases is low. He said the Covid scenario in Karnataka is being studied closely, and seems to be under control. BMCRI was also running out of equipment to perform genomic testing last week, and was seeking more human resources in the microbiology department.

Sources from the department said the procurement process for equipment is done, and with regard to human resources, they are still waiting for confirmation on more people to be hired. So far, 173 positive samples have been tested at BMCRI, out of which only four samples were seen to be infected with the new variants, XBB 1.5 and BF.7.

The total positivity rate (TPR) in Karnataka has remained below 0.5 per cent for the past two months. Hence, despite the new variants found, experts said it was not a cause for worry as the caseload is extremely low.

BENGALURU: The third genomic testing report released this week has shown no new variants of Covid-19 in the positive samples that were collected from across the city and the airport. Sources from Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) where genomic testing for airport passengers is conducted, told The New Indian Express that all samples in the latest report were of the old variants, like XBB, BQ, BQ.1 and BQ1.5. A total of 56 samples were tested in the third cycle. Dr Shariff, deputy director, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), said there was no need to worry about Covid as the number of positive cases is low. He said the Covid scenario in Karnataka is being studied closely, and seems to be under control. BMCRI was also running out of equipment to perform genomic testing last week, and was seeking more human resources in the microbiology department. Sources from the department said the procurement process for equipment is done, and with regard to human resources, they are still waiting for confirmation on more people to be hired. So far, 173 positive samples have been tested at BMCRI, out of which only four samples were seen to be infected with the new variants, XBB 1.5 and BF.7. The total positivity rate (TPR) in Karnataka has remained below 0.5 per cent for the past two months. Hence, despite the new variants found, experts said it was not a cause for worry as the caseload is extremely low.