Aero India 2023: BBMP prohibits sale of non-vegetarian food around venue

All those within a 10km radius of the Yelahanka Airforce station are prohibited from serving/selling non-vegetarian dishes.

Published: 28th January 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Friday announced that sale of non-vegetarian food items during Aero India will be prohibited. Directions were also issued to do mud capping of all landfills around Yelahanka Air Force station to stop movement of birds.

Later, BBMP Joint Commissioner, Yelahanka Zone, issued orders and a public notice stating: “For Aero India 2023, scheduled from February 13-17, 2023, a notice is being issued for public and to properties of meat stalls, hotels and restaurants to close them down from January 30 to February 20, 2023. All those within a 10km radius of the Yelahanka Airforce station are prohibited from serving/selling non-vegetarian dishes.”

Fishing will also be banned, and all measures which were taken earlier will continue. Responding to questions regarding delay in clearing encroachments, Girinath said 139 survey numbers have been identified and the revenue department have been given the list for final survey report. Some of these properties, he said, are along drains and channels, and in some places, requests have been made to divert the channels so that properties are not demolished.

Refusing to name erring officials, Girinath said a particular tahsildar has been sitting on a file which has stopped work in four zones, and the matter has been reported to the revenue department. So far, survey of 131 properties has been taken up. In case of Mahadevapura Zone, orders have been issued to list 130 properties for demolishing. He said that if the February deadline is missed, notices will be issued to engineers concerned and revenue department will also be told to take action.

