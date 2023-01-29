Home Cities Bengaluru

4.3 lakh doses of Covid vaccines in Karnataka to expire soon

A report released by the Health Department says that 1.1 lakh of Covaxin and 3.2 lakh of Covishield are set to expire within two weeks.

Published: 29th January 2023 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Health Department has revealed that 4.3 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines stocked in government and private hospitals in Karnataka will expire by February end, of which one lakh doses will expire by January 31.

A report released by the department says that 1.1 lakh of Covaxin and 3.2 lakh of Covishield are set to expire within two weeks. In Bengaluru, there are 16,000 doses of Covaxin and 26,080 Covishield available, which if not used, will also expire.  Dr Prasanna HM, president, Private Hospital and Nursing Home Association, said that one lakh doses of vaccines stored in private hospitals and which cost Rs 4 crore, will expire by February end.

After a long-pending request, the Central government had released eight lakh doses of Covishield vaccine on January 15 to the state, which are already on the verge of expiring in a few days, said a health department official.

Dr Rajini, deputy director (immunisation), told TNSE, “We are completely relying on the Vaccine Melas to clear the stock. The next mela will be organised on January 31,” she said. In the Vaccine Mela organised on January 21, 2.2 lakh vaccine doses were administered in Karnataka.

Prasanna said in private hospitals the demand for booster doses has been negligible for the last few months, especially since the government decided to provide free booster doses. Dr Ravindra R, medical director, Suguna Hospital, added that the demand was so low that the vaccine doses were getting wasted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp