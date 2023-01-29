Bengaluru: Parents protest against second Orchids school for fake CBSE affiliation

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In another case of alleged fake affiliation, over a hundred parents protested against another branch of Orchids The International School on Saturday. With the School Education and Literacy Department integrating state-level examinations for Class 5 and 8 students, Orchids School, Panathur, had informed parents stating that their children would be writing the exams in the state syllabus. But protesting parents said this came as a shock as the school was allegedly promoting itself as a CBSE school.

“It has been running for around five years and has never once told us that it is a state-syllabus school. All the material and syllabus taught is CBSE. All the advertising by the school management is also for the CBSE syllabus. They are also charging fees at that level. We’re worried because the whole academic year has been spent teaching the students the CBSE syllabus. But next month, our children will have to learn and write the state-syllabus examination,” said Ramanji Disha, one of the parents. The school management approached the parents, apologising for the misunderstanding and stating that the issue stemmed from miscommunication.

While the education department is yet to investigate the matter, Deputy Director of Public Instruction Bylanjanappa said the issue is not uncommon. “With the department mostly concentrating on government schools, private schools tend to take advantage and promote different syllabi than what they are given permission for. At least 50 to 60 such schools have been issued notices for misleading parents,” he said. The school management said they had communicated with the parents.

