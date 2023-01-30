Saree story: Athiya's muhurat look dape in Kanjeevaram saree

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor Athiya Shetty and Bengaluru-based cricketer KL Rahul’s wedding pictures are straight from a fairytale wedding. The duo tied the knot on January 23, at the Khandala mansion of her father, Suniel Shetty in the presence of close family and friends. After the wedding, the new bride dropped pictures of her muhurat look where she donned a Kanjeevaram saree. With clean and dewy makeup, Athiya has set the mood board for brides to be.

A handwoven gold traditional Kanjeevaram with a fuschia pink pallu, the saree that has been much talked about, comes from city-based Madhurya Creations, a heritage revival boutique. Bharathy Harish, the managing director, says, “Normally, they don’t go for just two choices, they have so many and try them all on,” says an elated Harish.

She reveals that the saree is a creation of the boutique and was not customised for the occasion. However, she picked the saree based on the requirements of the bride.

“One thing the Shetty family had told me was that the muhurta was going to be intimate and traditional. The family hails from South India and they wanted the ceremony to their traditions. This is her first-ever saree look and she wanted to have a traditional one preferably in gold and pink. They saw so many sarees but what they liked about this one was its soft texture,” she says.

The main feature of the saree lies in its simplicity which is what appealed to Athiya. “Less is more. We tend to have highly intricate work on our sarees, which makes them simple yet beautiful,” Harish.

Even if the saree was not customised for the bride, people can still pre-book it and own a version of it. “We can get it woven in typically two months.

The waiting period is six-eight weeks because they are handloom sarees,” says Harish, adding that these sarees are priced from Rs 45,000 onwards depending on the extent of gold that is used and the time invested on the weave, softness of the saree, quality of the silk. Athiya’s saree was priced at Rs 68,000.

“Not just the bride, even her mother Mana Shetty, who was wearing a white Gadwal silk with a red border, got it from here,” Harish adds.

