Home Cities Bengaluru

Saree story: Athiya's muhurat look dape in Kanjeevaram saree

Athiya Shetty, who got married to city-based cricketer KL Rahul recently, wore a Kanjeevaram saree from a Bengaluru boutique

Published: 30th January 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Athiya Shetty with her mother Mana Shetty 

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Actor Athiya Shetty and Bengaluru-based cricketer KL Rahul’s wedding pictures are straight from a fairytale wedding. The duo tied the knot on January 23, at the Khandala mansion of her father, Suniel Shetty in the presence of close family and friends. After the wedding, the new bride dropped pictures of her muhurat look where she donned a Kanjeevaram saree. With clean and dewy makeup, Athiya has set the mood board for brides to be.

A handwoven gold traditional Kanjeevaram with a fuschia pink pallu, the saree that has been much talked about, comes from city-based Madhurya Creations, a heritage revival boutique. Bharathy Harish, the managing director, says, “Normally, they don’t go for just two choices, they have so many and try them all on,” says an elated Harish.

She reveals that the saree is a creation of the boutique and was not customised for the occasion. However, she picked the saree based on the requirements of the bride.

“One thing the Shetty family had told me was that the muhurta was going to be intimate and traditional. The family hails from South India and they wanted the ceremony to their traditions. This is her first-ever saree look and she wanted to have a traditional one preferably in gold and pink. They saw so many sarees but what they liked about this one was its soft texture,” she says.

The main feature of the saree lies in its simplicity which is what appealed to Athiya. “Less is more. We tend to have highly intricate work on our sarees, which makes them simple yet beautiful,” Harish.
Even if the saree was not customised for the bride, people can still pre-book it and own a version of it. “We can get it woven in typically two months.

The waiting period is six-eight weeks because they are handloom sarees,” says Harish, adding that these sarees are priced from Rs 45,000 onwards depending on the extent of gold that is used and the time invested on the weave, softness of the saree, quality of the silk. Athiya’s saree was priced at Rs 68,000.

“Not just the bride, even her mother Mana Shetty, who was wearing a white Gadwal silk with a red border, got it from here,” Harish adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Athiya Shetty- KL Rahul’s wedding Kanjeevaram saree muhurat
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp