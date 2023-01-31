Boeing to open its second largest campus near Devanahalli

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: By the end of this year, Boeing India will open its second-largest campus at Aerospace Park in Devanahalli. This facility will be its largest outside its headquarters in Virginia.

The company on Monday said it has invested over $200 million to build the campus on 43 acres of land on the outskirts of the city.

The new facility will house various labs, testing infrastructure and part of R&D operations. Aarti Singh, Senior Director, IT and DA and CIO Boeing India said most engineers employed by the plane maker will continue to work from Boeing India Engineering & Technology Centre at Bagmane Tech Park in Bengaluru.

Boeing’s India operations include field service offices in Mumbai, Hindan, Rajali and New Delhi. Boeing India has over 4,000 employees.

