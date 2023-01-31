Home Cities Bengaluru

Boeing to open its second largest campus near Devanahalli

Boeing’s India operations include field service offices in Mumbai, Hindan, Rajali and New Delhi. 

Published: 31st January 2023 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Boeing aircraft ( File Photo | AP)

Boeing aircraft image used for representational purpose only( File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: By the end of this year, Boeing India will open its second-largest campus at Aerospace Park in Devanahalli. This facility will be its largest outside its headquarters in Virginia.

The company on Monday said it has invested over $200 million to build the campus on 43 acres of land on the outskirts of the city.

The new facility will house various labs, testing infrastructure and part of R&D operations. Aarti Singh, Senior Director, IT and DA and CIO Boeing India said most engineers employed by the plane maker will continue to work from Boeing India Engineering &  Technology Centre at Bagmane Tech Park in Bengaluru.

Boeing’s India operations include field service offices in Mumbai, Hindan, Rajali and New Delhi. Boeing India has over 4,000 employees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boeing India
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp