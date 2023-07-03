Harassed by teacher’s son, Hoskote teenager ends life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An SSLC student died by suicide after a teacher's son harassed her and tried to force her into a relationship. The deceased, 16-year-old Sara, a resident of Parvatipur in Hoskote taluk, ended her life on June 20. Sara was studying in a private school in Hoskote. It is alleged that Sara was harassed by Ameen, son of Khamar Taj, who was a teacher in the same school. It is also alleged that Taj had threatened Sara's friends, who were aware that the girl was being harassed by Ameen. A week after Sara's parents learnt about their daughter's plight, which may have forced her to take the extreme step, they lodged a complaint with Hoskote police on June 27. In his complaint, Sara's father Amjad stated, "My daughter was upset after returning from school on June 20. We assumed that she was tired. She went to her room around 6 pm and did not turn up till 7 pm. We grew suspicious and broke open the door, and found her hanging from the fan." Sara was immediately rushed to a private hospital where she died on the way. Amjad said he got to know through a relative's daughter that Sara was upset as her teachers Nalini and Khamar Taj were treating her badly in school. They often scolded her and subjected her to corporal punishment. "On June 20, Sara confessed to her friends that she couldn't live anymore and would die," Amjad said in the complaint, and added that Khamar Taj's son Ameen was harassing Sara. Police booked Khamar Taj, Ameen, Nalini and the private school management for abetment of suicide, and are investigating.