Rapido’s night checks for rider safety

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After coming under criticism for sexual harrasment complaints by female riders, Rapido, a bike and auto taxi service provider, has introduced a new safety feature ‘Night Rides Check’. Under this new initiative, all riders using Rapido between 10 pm till 6 am will get a call after completing the ride to check on their safety.

“Rapido places the safety of its riders on top priority. To address concerns during late-night travel, we have introduced the Night Rides Check feature in the app. Riders who utilize Rapido services between 10 pm and 6 am will receive a safety check call from the Rapido call center after completing their ride. The Night Rides Check serves as an additional safety measure, providing riders with peace of mind during their late-night journeys. This feature emphasizes Rapido’s commitment to ensuring the security and well-being of its riders at all times,” said Pavan Guntupalli, co-founder of Rapido.

Rapido on Monday also announced the launch of its initiative -- Auto Dost -- aimed at providing support to local auto drivers. As part of Auto Dost, Rapido offers a range of benefits to its captains, including commission less than Rs 15 on every order, ensuring their earnings are maximized, unlimited cancellations with a cancellation amount of Rs 10, providing flexibility for captains in managing their rides and pickup charges of Rs 10 on every ride.

BENGALURU: After coming under criticism for sexual harrasment complaints by female riders, Rapido, a bike and auto taxi service provider, has introduced a new safety feature ‘Night Rides Check’. Under this new initiative, all riders using Rapido between 10 pm till 6 am will get a call after completing the ride to check on their safety. “Rapido places the safety of its riders on top priority. To address concerns during late-night travel, we have introduced the Night Rides Check feature in the app. Riders who utilize Rapido services between 10 pm and 6 am will receive a safety check call from the Rapido call center after completing their ride. The Night Rides Check serves as an additional safety measure, providing riders with peace of mind during their late-night journeys. This feature emphasizes Rapido’s commitment to ensuring the security and well-being of its riders at all times,” said Pavan Guntupalli, co-founder of Rapido. Rapido on Monday also announced the launch of its initiative -- Auto Dost -- aimed at providing support to local auto drivers. As part of Auto Dost, Rapido offers a range of benefits to its captains, including commission less than Rs 15 on every order, ensuring their earnings are maximized, unlimited cancellations with a cancellation amount of Rs 10, providing flexibility for captains in managing their rides and pickup charges of Rs 10 on every ride. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });