First phase of tunnel road in Bengaluru may cost Rs 22,000 crore

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Engineers from AECOM India, an international design consulting firm, have held two meetings with Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar to discuss tunnel road projects to ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru.

Under Phase-1, the tunnel road will connect Yelahanka to the Central Silk Board under North to South Corridor and Mekhri Circle to Cantonment under the East-West Corridor (KR Puram to Cantonment). The 50 km roads will cost approximately Rs 22,000 crore at Rs 450 crore per kilometre.

Representatives of AECOM India said they presented a model for North-South Corridor connecting Yelahanka-Hosur Road through Hebbal, Mekhri Circle, Cantonment, Kasturba Road and Central Silk Board covering 27 km. Similarly, another presentation was made for East-West Corridor-1 from Bhatarahalli (KR Puram) to Mekhri Circle connecting the North-South Corridor and covering a distance of around 20km.

The remaining part of East West Corridor 1, East-West Corridor 2 and Central Corridors between St John’s Hospital Junction to Agara on Outer Ring Road, Ulsoor to D’souza Circle and Wheeler’s Road junction to Kalyan Nagar will be constructed in Phase 2.

Of the total tunnel road length of 99 km, 50km has been proposed to be built under the first phase. Company representatives said the project will free up road space on the surface, making it available for wider footpaths, cycle lanes and buses. Tree cutting will be minimal and land acquisition is required only for entry and exit of tunnels, they added.

“The tunnel road will have lower and upper decks for each direction of travel. In the upper deck, a provision will be made for two-wheelers to travel in both directions. Bike lanes will be adequately barricaded from main traffic,” they said.

“Before starting the project, a feasibility study, detailed project report and soil test have to be done. After the deputy chief minister, a presentation has to be made to the chief minister,” said an official from the Urban Development Department.

A top government official, who attended the presentation, said 40 per cent of the cost will be borne by the government, while the rest will be by the agency executing the projects. “The government will have to spend less than Rs 2,000 crore every year for 15 years. The amount collected through toll can be utilised to pay back the agency that constructed the project,” the official said.

