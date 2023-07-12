Home Cities Bengaluru

Private aircraft makes emergency landing with nose gear up at HAL

The video of the aircraft’s skilful landing has gone viral on social media.

Published: 12th July 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A private aircraft made an emergency landing with its nose gear up at HAL Airport on Tuesday afternoon after it developed a snag with the landing gear. The aircraft, said to be a Beechcraft 390 Premier, took off for Kempegowda International Airport from HAL, but returned due the landing gear issue.

“On detailed inquiry, it was found that the nose wheel was not fully down. The aircraft was cleared for an emergency landing. After taking all safety precautions, including steps to avoid fire on the runway, the aircraft made a landing without the nose wheel,” said HAL spokesperson Gopal Sutar. He added that both the pilots are safe and there was no damage to the runway.

The video of the aircraft’s skilful landing has gone viral on social media. The video captured the aircraft landing on the runway spread with fire-suppressing foam, with its nose gear up and fire engines and emergency responders on standby.  

