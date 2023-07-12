Revamped food street set for August 15 opening in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Revenue and South Zone Commissioner Jayaram Raipura and Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar inspected the renovation work at VV Puram food street on Tuesday. After the inspection, Raipura said the remodelling work started in December and will be completed by August 15.

“The biggest challenge in executing the project was to convince workers of around 150 eateries to sit idle for six to seven months till the work is completed. People have trust issues with the civic body, but in this case they allowed us to do the work. Works like cabling, construction of circular drains and connecting sewage pipes from each shop to drains were challenging. The work is almost complete now. We just have to lay grease traps,” said Raipura.

The street will have a paved carriageway with a width of five metres. The orders for stone and concrete benches have been placed and they will be delivered at the earliest. Before August 15, the remodelled road will be ready, he added.

The road will have coloured tiles, cobblestones, food stands, lighting and walking space. Garudachar said he used his Rs 5 crore MLA grant for the remodelling work. “It will be a pedestrian-only street and citizens will have to park their vehicles at dedicated parking spaces,” he said. The BBMP will also keep colour-coded bins for dry and wet waste. As the footfall in the street is high, CCTV cameras will keep an eye and Hoysala teams will patrol during peak hours.

