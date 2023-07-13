Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman objects to BMTC conductor wearing skull cap

The unknown woman, who seems to have shot the 1 minute 37 second video, questions the bus conductor if he is aware of the uniform rules and if wearing a skull cap is allowed.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   A video of a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus conductor confronted by a woman passenger for wearing a skull cap during work hours has gone viral on social media. The unknown woman, who seems to have shot the 1 minute 37 second video, questions the bus conductor if he is aware of the uniform rules and if wearing a skull cap is allowed.

The conductor, who was on duty, replies with a smile saying, “I think it is allowed”. The woman then goes on to tell the conductor that he can follow his ‘dharma’ and wear the skull cap at home and mosques and nobody would object. But as a government employee, he is not supposed to wear the cap while on duty. When the conductor tells the woman that he has been wearing the skull cap for many years and no one had objected to it before, she explains that as per law, he cannot wear the skull cap.

The conductor tells the woman that he will bring this to the notice of his senior officers and check if wearing a skull cap is allowed or not. The woman replies that she is recording the video so that it reaches BMTC MD Sathyavati.

“A rule is a rule and it is applicable to all. According to you, wearing a skull cap is allowed or not? If you are not sure of the law, remove it (skull cap),” the woman tells the conductor, who at last is seen removing his green-coloured skull cap and putting it in his pocket.

The undated video has now sparked a debate in favour and against both the bus conductor and the woman. Some users termed the woman ‘communal’ and appreciated the conductor for remaining calm, while 
others accused him of not following the law. 

While the bus corporation did not bother to share any reaction to this incident, BMTC sources said that as per the bus corporation’s ‘uniform code’, employees are not permitted to wear religious skull caps or saffron shawls during duty hours.

The source recalled that a similar incident happened last year, when a section of Hindu employees of BMTC objected to Muslim drivers, conductors and staff wearing skull caps. In protest, they had worn saffron shawls. Bengaluru police who have taken note of the video have sought more details.

