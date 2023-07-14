Home Cities Bengaluru

Why more vehicle owners don’t use metro? B.PAC to find out  

Starts ‘Personal2Public’ survey; to come up with action plan for agencies to address issues

Bengaluru metro train

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) and World Resource Institute India (WRI) are undertaking a survey to help them pinpoint the issues that prevent people from using public transport like metro instead of their personal vehicles.  

Problems like lack of buses to and from metro stations, poor footpath condition, time spent in the current mode of commute, lack of autos etc. will be listed in the survey titled -- The #Personal2Public Bengaluru Commuter Survey. 

Based on the survey findings, an action plan will be prepared for government agencies like Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Bruhat Bangalore Mahanaraga Palike (BBMP) and Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) to help them address the gaps.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Revathy Ashok, Managing Trustee and CEO, B.PAC, said, “Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic congestion. A majority of the tech hubs are located in areas like Whitefield, Electronics City, Mahadevapura and Outer Ring Road. The much-awaited metro lines to some of the most contested parts of the city – Whitefield and Electronics City – will become operational this year and can reduce traffic in these areas significantly. This underscores the need to make the metro and other public transport modes more viable to further decongest the city and reduce air pollution.” 

“The survey a first of its kind in any city in India. It will start from Thursday and go on for two weeks with active participation of corporate companies, resident welfare associations and citizens across Bengaluru,” said Srinivas Alavilli, fellow, WRI. 

He added that Personal2Public is an attempt to bring together corporates and citizen groups and proactively work with all stakeholders to make first- and last-mile access to metro stations better. The survey, while open to all, will specifically solicit participation from commuters and residents in the Whitefield, Mahadevapura, Electronics City and Outer Ring Road areas. The results of the survey will be mapped to available data analytics, with the Personal2Public team presenting actionable solutions, both at the city- and station-level, to key representatives from BMRCL, BMTC, BBMP and DULT,” he said.
 

