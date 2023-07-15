Unsafe roads? Gang attacks techie from Kerala near E-City  

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old software professional from Kerala was brutally attacked by a group of 8-10 miscreants who pulled him out of the car. The incident happened near the victim’s house in Begur police station limits in the city. George Joseph, a resident of 1st cross, Classic Paradise Layout near Electronics City, was returning home from work around 7.25 pm on Tuesday, when the incident took place.

He told The New Indian Express that he is still unable to figure out why he was attacked, as he had never seen them before nor had any issues with them. He feels he must have been attacked as he was driving a Kerala registered car, or the accused wanted to show their frustration on an outsider.

Joseph said his brand new car was damaged by the accused. He called the police control room and informed them about the attack. He later filed a complaint around 9.30 pm.

The techie said his wife is from Qatar and they had decided to live in Bengaluru after their wedding, as it is close to his hometown. The couple stays close to Begur police station. After the incident, they have decided to leave the country in six months.

“The public who had gathered asked me to drive away from the spot. They said the men who attacked me were up to no good, and warned me not to be seen by them. I still cannot understand the reason why they attacked me. Everything happened in a span of one minute. I was planning to buy an apartment but this incident has made me decide to leave the country,” Joseph told The New Indian Express. The next day, police managed to arrest the accused, who claimed that Joseph had run over a person’s feet.

“The accused were telling police that I ran over on one of their feet. This is false and baseless. As I was alone in the car, I cannot prove anything. I was watching videos of such attacks and now I am one of the victims,” he added.

Police booked the accused for causing hurt (IPC 323), wrongful restraint (IPC 341) along with other sections of the IPC, and registered a case. “The accused have been arrested. The gang has taken law into their hands by attacking the techie,” said an officer who is part of the investigation.

