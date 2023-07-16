Home Cities Bengaluru

Cybercrime forms 20 per cent of all cases in Karnataka, says Saleem

He urged private companies not to compromise their data protection and ensure their firewall is intact to prevent data breach. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Director General of Police CID MA Saleem said Saturday that of the total police cases registered in Karnataka, over 20 per cent are related to cybercrime. 

The trend indicates that a majority of these crimes are committed by the uneducated and they come from the regions which are not economically developed, he said. 

Speaking at a seminar on ‘Cybersecurity - Potential of Artificial Importance’ organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FKCCI), he said that fake apps have been created in the names of the government’s guarantee schemes like Gruha Jyoti and Gruha Lakshmi and vigil have been stepped up against such apps, he said.

“There are around 45 types of cybercrime which have been reported in the like cyberbullying, trolling, revenge porn, skimming, phishing and others. College dropouts, unemployed youths from regions like North Karnataka top the list of cybercriminals,” Saleem said, adding that in cyber crimes, not just the rich but the poor are also the target.

However, around 70 per cent of the cases have been detected, he said, adding, “Karnataka is leading in handling cybercrime, but there is need for more improvement.”

BV Gopal Reddy, FKCCI president, said that cyber attackers are using sophisticated techniques to launch ransomware attacks and and make money through ransoms. With the technological advancements, automated and sophisticated cyber-attacks are accelerating, and stressed the need to adopt cybersecurity solutions and services.

