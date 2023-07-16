Home Cities Bengaluru

Lover brings four men to rape Assam woman, one arrested  

The victim claims she found out that the accused was in a relationship with another woman.

Published: 16th July 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2023 08:59 AM

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 20-year-old woman from Assam filed a complaint Thursday with the Parappana Agrahara police, accusing her lover and four others of raping her. Her lover, Shahid Uddin, has been arrested. The police are gathering more details about the other four accused.

The victim told the police that she came to the city after Uddin promised to marry her. But she was locked up in a house at Doddanagamangala, and Uddin allegedly sent four others who also raped her, she said. The accused and the victim met at a park in Assam, exchanged numbers, and fell in love, the complaint said. On June 1, the accused allegedly raped her.

“The accused is also alleged to have made a video of the act on his phone. He is also accused of taking her nude pictures. The victim claims she found out that the accused was in a relationship with another woman. When she asked him, he allegedly beat her with a belt. Then, he is said to have locked her up inside a house and sent four unidentified men who also reportedly raped her,” said an officer, quoting the victim’s statements.

She has told the police that she managed to escape from the house and sought help from a couple. They accompanied her to the police station to file a complaint. A case of gang rape, and human trafficking along with other sections of the IPC has been registered.

