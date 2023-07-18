Flexes of UPA leaders come up across city, Girinath mum  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Flexes and banners of leaders of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) have popped up across Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, in violation of a High Court direction and BBMP bylaws. When asked whether permission was given and what he had to say about it, Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said, “The question of BBMP giving permission for banners does not arise, therefore, I cannot answer.”

UPA’s chief partner Congress is said to be behind the two-day event, titled ‘United We Stand’, being held at Taj West End. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Bihar Chief Minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar, former J&K CM and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and others are in Bengaluru, and their banners have been put up from Old Airport Road entrance to Taj West End Hotel. Banners have come up on Ballari Road as well.

Last year, when BJP leader CT Ravi’s birthday was celebrated, big posters were put up and Youth Congress leaders had torn them down near Vidhana Soudha. Congress leaders had put up banners during Siddaramotsava (75th-year celebrations of Siddaramaiah), and a Congress worker had been booked for it.

BBMP had earlier stated that whoever is found guilty of erecting banners will be booked. Putting up banners and flexes is against the BBMP Act, 2020, under Section 3 of Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981.

