Home Cities Bengaluru

Flexes of UPA leaders come up across city, Girinath mum  

UPA’s chief partner Congress is said to be behind the two-day event, titled ‘United We Stand’, being held at Taj West End.

Published: 18th July 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Banners of leaders of various parties put up ahead of the opposition meeting in Bengaluru | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Flexes and banners of leaders of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) have popped up across Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, in violation of a High Court direction and BBMP bylaws. When asked whether permission was given and what he had to say about it, Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said, “The question of BBMP giving permission for banners does not arise, therefore, I cannot answer.” 

UPA’s chief partner Congress is said to be behind the two-day event, titled ‘United We Stand’, being held at Taj West End. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Bihar Chief Minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar, former J&K CM and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and others are in Bengaluru, and their banners have been put up from Old Airport Road entrance to Taj West End Hotel. Banners have come up on Ballari Road as well.

Last year, when BJP leader CT Ravi’s birthday was celebrated, big posters were put up and Youth Congress leaders had torn them down near Vidhana Soudha. Congress leaders had put up banners during Siddaramotsava (75th-year celebrations of Siddaramaiah), and a Congress worker had been booked for it. 
BBMP had earlier stated that whoever is found guilty of erecting banners will be booked. Putting up banners and flexes is against the BBMP Act, 2020, under Section 3 of Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United Progressive Alliance Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp