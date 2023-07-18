Parents’ messages on removing Kannada in school sparks outrage in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Various Kannada outfits expressed outrage after a post went viral on social media on parents and a Bengaluru private school administration allegedly planning to approach the education department to discontinue Kannada from Class 8.

Several Kannada outfits and netizens have demanded that the state government look into the issue after a number of WhatsApp messages were made public on a social media site. The screenshots, which seem to be from earlier this year, are allegedly of a group chat with around 50 parents of a school. In one message, a parent stated that it is likely that Kannada in Class 8 at the school will be dropped and parents can give in their language preference.

Further, they stated that they were told by the school administration to put pressure on the education department through a formal letter to ensure that this occurs. While the messages have not been verified, the issue has sparked controversy as many are demanding an investigation. “If they don’t want Kannada, let them get out of Karnataka. School management and government should reject this kind of request,” one person stated.

Meanwhile, officials from the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) stated that no formal complaint was given to the department regarding the removal of Kannada from the school’s syllabus.

