Home Cities Bengaluru

Parents’ messages on removing Kannada in school sparks outrage in Karnataka

Several Kannada outfits and netizens have demanded that the state government look into the issue after a number of WhatsApp messages were made public on a social media site.

Published: 18th July 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Various Kannada outfits expressed outrage after a post went viral on social media on parents and a Bengaluru private school administration allegedly planning to approach the education department to discontinue Kannada from Class 8.

Several Kannada outfits and netizens have demanded that the state government look into the issue after a number of WhatsApp messages were made public on a social media site. The screenshots, which seem to be from earlier this year, are allegedly of a group chat with around 50 parents of a school. In one message, a parent stated that it is likely that Kannada in Class 8 at the school will be dropped and parents can give in their language preference.

Further, they stated that they were told by the school administration to put pressure on the education department through a formal letter to ensure that this occurs. While the messages have not been verified, the issue has sparked controversy as many are demanding an investigation. “If they don’t want Kannada, let them get out of Karnataka. School management and government should reject this kind of request,” one person stated.

Meanwhile, officials from the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) stated that no formal complaint was given to the department regarding the removal of Kannada from the school’s syllabus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannada outfits Kannada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp