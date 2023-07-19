Home Cities Bengaluru

BMTC driver suffers seizures, ACP drives bus to clear traffic

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramachandra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation driver collapsed after suffering seizures while on duty on Monday. Right at that time, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramachandra was passing on that very route.

Reacting swiftly, he came to the driver’s rescue and called an ambulance. He, however, did not stop there, driving the bus himself and parking it at a spot ahead, so as to allow traffic to continue moving smoothly. 

The quick response of the police officer in calling the ambulance and driving the bus was appreciated by netizens, who called him multi-skilled and sought that he be awarded for his timely act.

Shubha Lakshmi, a commuter, shot the video of the ACP driving the bus and park it ahead on the road, without blocking traffic. She posted it on Twitter, which went viral. Shubha said that other commuters, who were on the bus, thanked the police officer.

The driver, identified as Gopi, was driving the bus on route ‘330’ -- between Kadugodi and Shivajinagar -- when he suffered seizures, as the vehicle was approaching Command Hospital around 12 pm. He is currently undergoing treatment at Bowring Hospital and the concerned BMTC depot manager has been asked to take care of him and monitor his treatment.

