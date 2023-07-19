Doctor takes Rs 11k bribe to deliver baby, Lokayukta cops return money

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gynaecologist at the Yelahanka General Hospital pocketed a bribe of Rs 11,000 to carry out a caesarian operation on a 20-year-old woman in an advanced stage of labour. After a visitor to the hospital alerted the Lokayukta, cops were sent to the spot. The money was returned to the family and stringent action will be taken against Dr Ramchandra.

Manjula and her husband Lingappa arrived at the hospital on July 15. A Lokayukta source told TNIE, “A ward boy employed on a contract basis here, Waahid, demanded Rs 15,000 as a bribe on behalf of Dr Ramchandra. The couple were not sound financially. After much negotiation, it was brought down to Rs 11,000. Lingappa appears to have finally handed over Rs 10,000 to Waahid.”

An individual, Mounesh, alerted the Lokayukta who directed its police wing to visit the spot. Lokayukta police DSP Pradeep Kumar was rushed to the hospital.

“The operation had been completed by then and a baby girl was delivered. The money too had exchanged hands.” The cops retrieved the money from the ward boy and returned it to the husband, the source said.

Dr Ramchandra also did not even bother to do the procedure despite the bribe demand being met. “A PG student, Dr Guru Priya, was asked to carry out the delivery on his behalf,” the source said.

Lingappa was worried about pursuing the case with the police fearing future repercussions.“The Lokayukta has taken suo moto cognizance of the matter and will file a case. We will recommend the right course of action to the government,” the source added.

