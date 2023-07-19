In 16 years, Dr Manjunath made Jayadeva a quality hospital in Bengaluru  

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Institute (SJICSR) has performed over 70 lakh patients on an outpatient basis, and 8 lakh cardiac procedures, of which 60,000 surgeries were performed by director Dr CN Manjunath himself during his tenure. Dr Manjunath completed 16 years of service in Jayadeva Hospital on July 19.

Dr Manjunath’s term was extended by six months at a recently organised Governing Council meeting headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. However, this will be the last time his term will be extended. “I will certainly not continue to work at Jayadeva after this tenure, however, I will continue to do clinical work and am interested in teaching cardiology. I plan to do some charity work too,” he added.

Jayadeva Hospital also scored top position for the highest cardiac interventions in 2022 under Cardiological Society of India. Under his leadership, the hospital has experienced high growth as it expanded from a 300-bed to a 2,000-bed hospital in 16 years.

With his motto “treatment first, payment next”, no patient was deprived of treatment due to financial constraints. He adopted a corporate culture in a government setup, improving the hospital’s quality, which was appreciated by multiple organisations like the London School of Economics, Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru (IIM-B) and Yale University, USA. The hospital was also accredited under the National Accreditation for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) in 2018.

With Dr Manjunath’s contributions, Karnataka’s access to affordable cardiac care improved over time with multiple hospitals opened in Mysuru, Bengaluru and Kalaburagi. The 371-bed Kalaburagi project started in 2021 is the latest one and is likely to be completed in 8-10 months. It will cater to six districts in Kalyan Karnataka, which was deprived of cardiac care for around 70 years.

