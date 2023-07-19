Home Cities Bengaluru

Riding the chuckle waves: Aashish Solanki

Recently in Bengaluru for his show, ‘Good Boy, Better Show’, the Delhi-based comedian says the show helped him ‘sell his art to a wider audience’. 

Published: 19th July 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Aashish Solanki

comedian Aashish Solanki

By Dese Gowda
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In the world of standup comedy, success rarely comes overnight. For Aashish Solanki, it was a six-year journey of dedication and perseverance before his breakthrough in Comicstaan Season 3 catapulted him to fame. Recently in Bengaluru for his show, ‘Good Boy, Better Show’, the Delhi-based comedian says the show helped him ‘sell his art to a wider audience’. 

Recalling his initial years of struggle in front of a few people in Delhi, Solanki emphasises that art is an unconventional field where creating a name and finding financial stability takes time. “After Comicstaan aired, I started doing tours across the country and even abroad, and it was the first time that people paid money to come to see me perform. It was a wholesome and fulfilling experience,” Solanki shares.

Bengaluru, with its vibrant standup scene, is Solanki’s favourite city to perform. “I think it is everyone’s favourite city to perform. Ticket sales here are incredible, as people are more willing to spend money on standup shows. The audience is discerning and they like to try out different stuff. As a performer, you also get to experiment a lot and even if your joke is layered or subtle, it’ll work well with the crowd here. So it’s good for the soul, and great for the wallet!” he adds.  

While his participation and eventual victory in Comicstaan Season 3 was a game-changer for his career trajectory, he admits that he initially thought it would help very little with his craft. “Standup is a very non-transferable art, so you can’t really teach a person how to do comedy. But what amazed me was that the judges and the mentors in the show come with so much experience that while they might not teach the art, they were really good at helping me hone my craft,” he says, adding,

“Coming from the Delhi scene, I was used to a very linear approach to comedy and wasn’t really experimenting. So Comicstaan really pushed me to change that approach, while the mentors were really good at pointing out things that I could do differently.”

Currently, he is focused on developing new bits for YouTube and aims to revive the art of clean and tasteful roasting. “I want to make roast comedy relevant again. The good and clean kind, not the crass or demeaning jokes. So I’m really excited about that,” he adds.

In town for his show ‘Good Boy, Better Show’, comedian Aashish Solanki, the winner of Comicstaan 3, shares with CE why Bengaluru is the best city for comics to perform in the country, and his transformative experience on the show

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Good Boy Better Show Aashish Solanki

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp