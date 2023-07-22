Career with cocktails

Jones Elish By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For those who like working in a fast-paced, social setting, a job as a mixologist or bartender can be an exciting one. It provides you the opportunity to express your creativity while networking, and exercising your people skills. Many people have asked me how I have gotten into this profession, so, here are some pointers if you want to pursue it as a career:

Skills Required: Bartending calls for a mix of practical abilities and character traits. While knowledge of cocktail recipes, mixing procedures, and expertise with bar equipment is always good, effective communication skills, the ability to multitask, attention to detail, and an easy-going attitude are other necessary traits for being good behind the bar.

Education and Training: Although formal education isn’t always necessary, taking a bartending course or enrolling in a bartending school is certainly helpful. These courses teach you how to prepare drinks, interact with customers, and serve alcohol responsibly. Additionally, learning more about various alcoholic beverages, wines, and beers will help you develop your talents and become more versatile.

Mixology and creativity: Mixology allows for creativity in the creation of specialty cocktails and the creation of new drink recipes. You can distinguish yourself as a talented mixologist and draw clients by experimenting with various ingredients, flavours, and presentations. Your knowledge can be furthered by keeping up with current drink trends and participating in industry events or competitions.

Work Environment: Bartenders can be found working in a wide range of places, such as bars, pubs, nightclubs, restaurants, hotels, and resorts. You can select a setting that fits your preferences and interests because each one has a distinctive vibe and clientele. Bartenders frequently work nights, weekends, and holidays because these are when business is at its busiest.

Fast-paced, loud, and occasionally stressful environments are common in the workplace, especially when business is brisk. However, the buzzing environment and the interactions with clients can also be fun and stimulating. Bartending can also serve as a springboard for future employment in the hospitality sector, and with good bartending skills and networking, you could rise to be a bar manager, or even start your own bar

or restaurant.

All in all, for people who like to socialise, be creative, and like the excitement of a busy environment, a career as a mixologist or bartender can certainly be exciting and fulfilling.

The author is the Beverage Head South - SOCIAL

