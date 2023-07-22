Data engineer tries to open emergency door of Paris - Bengaluru flight mid-air, held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A flyer, who attempted to open one of the doors of an Air France flight to Bengaluru from Paris on July 15, was arrested by Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) police. The incident occurred four hours before flight AFR194 was to land in Bengaluru. The arrested Venkat Mohit Pathipati (29) is out on bail now.

The flight left Charles de Gaulle Airport at 10.55 am (local time) on June 15 and reached KIA by 12.30 am on July 16. According to the FIR, Pathipati hails from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh. He has done his masters in business analytics and information system from an international university. Pathipati, according to a report, works as a data engineer in a US grocery company. He was flying to Bengaluru to visit his aunt.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Laxmi Prasad told TNIE that the complaint filed by the duty manager of Air France India stated that Pathipati attempted to pull the lever on the back door on the left side of the flight. The crew members stopped him and ensured the door remained shut. The complaint was filed as soon as the flight landed in Bengaluru.

Passengers panicked because of Pathipati’s act and he has been booked under Sections 336 of IPC (a rash or negligent act that endangers the life or personal safety of others) and 29 of Aircraft Rules 1937 (disorderly conduct in an aircraft that imperils the safety of aircraft or passengers). He was released on police station bail, Laxmi Prasad said.

