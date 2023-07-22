Karnataka stands with Manipur  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens and civil society groups staged protests across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, over the horrific Manipur incident wherein two women were paraded naked before one of them was gang raped. They condemned the incident and voiced their anger against the government.

In Bengaluru, people gathered outside Town Hall carrying placards and shouting slogans against the government seeking justice for women. At Freedom Park, over 400 people from different walks of life protested the heinous crimes in the northeastern state. Activists and NGOs questioned the BJP-led central government for campaigning during the legislative elections in Karnataka when Manipur was burning.

Vimala KS of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) told TNIE, “On May 4, where were PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah when law and order was being dismantled? They were busy seeking votes in Karnataka. Our PM has the time to visit different nations, but for 77 days he was mum on the voices being clamped down in Manipur.” She added that slogans such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padho and empowering women are just eyewash.

Diana KH belongs to the Meitei community in Manipur and is residing in the city. She said, “We want everyone to look at us as humans first.” Condemning the actions by both communities, she added that such injustice and violence should not be normalised, and her heart bleeds for Manipur.

Activist Brinda Adige said, “The ignominy of the situation in Manipur, the crimes against women, children and men in both communities have made Manipur unsafe. I can’t imagine what the women who were paraded naked must have gone through.”

Many also protested against the internet ban and questioned the “undemocratic” push to not allow media to cover the issues in Manipur. Several college students held placards with slogans like ‘This government is against women’, ‘Your silence speaks volumes’ and ‘Imagine the number of atrocities masked by the internet shutdown’.

Similar protests were also held in Mysuru and Mangaluru. AC Vinayaraj, the Congress spokesperson in Madikeri, said, “We need a new slogan -- BJP Hatao, Beti Bachao -- to protect women.”

