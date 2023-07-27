Highway of death? 121 lives lost on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway in less than 7 months

Joan Mathew Jacob By

Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, billed as the answer to the traffic woes between the two cities, seems to be making headlines for a different and unexpected reason.

The 119-km long highway has already seen nearly 400 accidents so far this year resulting in the loss of 121 lives, according to the latest data from union ministry of road transport and highways.

"National Highways Authority of India has..constituted a Road Safety Committee for safety inspection..and the committee visited the site during 17-20 July, 2023," said minister Nitin Gadkari, adding that the state police has been asked to enforce speed limits with interceptor vehicles.

The highway was officially inaugurated by Narendra Modi on March 12 this year, but parts of it was already in use since late last year.

Commuters drive at break-neck speeds on the highway as it has only around half a dozen exits in the entire 119-km stretch, or about one exit every 20 km.

The six-lane, elevated, access-controlled expressway was built at a cost of more than Rs 8000 crore, and is divided into two sections.

The total number of accidents reported on the Bengaluru-Nidagatta section of the expressway is 189 with a total of 59 deaths. In the Nidagatta-Mysuru section, a total of 209 accidents were reported and the total number of deaths was 62.

The authorities have installed speed limit sign boards, as well as additional entry-exit boards with an eye on reducing mishaps.

Furthermore, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, non-motorised transport, tractors, multi-axle hydraulic trailer vehicles, and quadricycles have been prohibited from using the expressway starting from August 1, 2023.

It also has four ambulances equipped with casic life support systems and paramedic staff have been provided to attend the emergencies on the highway. Further, a medical aid post has been provided at the toll plaza.

Constructed and developed as a part of the Central Government's Bharatmala Pariyojana programme, the expressway was developed to reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around 3 hours 45 minutes to 75-90 minutes.

