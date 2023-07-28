Karnataka Raj Bhavan files police complaint against airline after Governor not allowed to board flight

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Raj Bhavan has sought strong action against Air Asia India staff for not allowing Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot to board a flight to Hyderabad on Thursday, while the airline has launched an internal investigation into the protocol violation.

The Governor’s office in its complaint to the Kempegowda International Airport police station late on Thursday submitted by the Governor’s Protocol Officer M Venugopal has called for appropriate legal action against Air Asia India, its ground handling staffer Areefulla and its Bengaluru manager Zico Swaris.

Strong objection was taken to the fact that the Governor was obstructed from carrying out his duty as well as the violation of protocol by the airline. The Governor was to leave to Ranchi from Hyderabad to take part in the 12th convocation of the Ranchi Agricultural University.

The letter spoke of the embarassment suffered by the Governor due to the ill-treatment meted out to him. Explaining the sequence of events at length, it said that the Governor left Raj Bhavan at 1.10 pm and reached the airport at 1.35 pm for the 2.05 pm flight to Hyderabad. “He reached the VIP lounge in Terminal 1. The Guest Relations Assistant Samskruti was contacted to alert her about his arrival and facilitate his transfer to Terminal 2,” it said.

The letter added that the ADC (aides de camp) to the Governor and the Governor reached the step ladder positioned at the belly of the aircraft at 2.06 pm. The aircraft door was still open but Areefulla did not allow him to board the flight. His luggage was removed from the aircraft and brought down and the flight stood there for ten minutes. This kind of treatment meted out caused much embarrassment to the Governor, it added. “The first citizen of Karnataka was forced to return to the VIP lounge without boarding his flight,” the letter pointed out.

An AIX Connect (Air Asia India) spokesperson in a statement released to the media on Friday said, “We sincerely regret the incident. An investigation is being conducted and appropriate action will be taken. The senior leadership team of the airline is in contact with the Governor’s office to address the concerns. Our commitment to the highest standards of professionalism and adherence to protocol remains unwavering, and we deeply value our relationship with the Governor’s office.”

When asked what action would be taken based on the complaint given, an official source said there was no section in Indian law under which a case can be booked for protocol violation. For obstruction of duty, a private case can be filed in court under section 195 of the CRPC.

In an exclusive interaction with TNIE, the Protocol Officer, in whose name the complaint was filed, said, “I have served for ten years in the Raj Bhavan under three governors. I have never seen anything like this.”

