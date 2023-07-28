Stray dogs set upon food delivery agent in Bengaluru

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 53-year-old food delivery agent had a horrific experience after he was attacked by three stray dogs after a woman and her son, who were familiar with the dogs, set them to chase him.

The dogs have bitten him multiple times in the incident that occurred in Bommanahalli. The victim, U Shivaraj, a resident of KS Layout 2nd stage, was returning after delivering a food parcel at Lake City Apartment when he was chased by the three dogs. He picked up a stone to scare away the dogs.

But the accused, who were nearby, picked a fight with him for trying to hit their dogs with the stone. As a heated argument ensued, the accused threw a stone at the victim and he ducked it. Then they set the dogs to attack him. The delivery agent, who is undergoing treatment, has filed a complaint at the Bommanahalli police station.

The incident occurred between 2 am and 2.20 am a few days ago on Lake City Road in Kodichikkanahalli in Bommanahalli.

Shivaraj said, “I don’t know how I am still alive. I was carrying a helmet and used it as a shield. I was running and the spectacles that I wear regularly fell down and I could not see properly. I lost balance and rolled on the jelly stone on the road.

As I was screaming for help, people came outside of their houses, but nobody helped me. I am still in pain and getting rabies injections for the dog bites. The woman and her son, after commanding the dogs to attack me, just went inside.” As Shivaraj was heading to the hospital, he saw a police patrolling vehicle and sought their help.

“The complaint has been registered against a 55-year-old woman and her 35-year-old son. Both were questioned. They deny having set their dogs on a chase. They are blaming the victim for taking a stone to attack the animals. Both of them have been booked for negligent conduct with respect to animals along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code,” said a police officer.

BENGALURU: A 53-year-old food delivery agent had a horrific experience after he was attacked by three stray dogs after a woman and her son, who were familiar with the dogs, set them to chase him. The dogs have bitten him multiple times in the incident that occurred in Bommanahalli. The victim, U Shivaraj, a resident of KS Layout 2nd stage, was returning after delivering a food parcel at Lake City Apartment when he was chased by the three dogs. He picked up a stone to scare away the dogs. But the accused, who were nearby, picked a fight with him for trying to hit their dogs with the stone. As a heated argument ensued, the accused threw a stone at the victim and he ducked it. Then they set the dogs to attack him. The delivery agent, who is undergoing treatment, has filed a complaint at the Bommanahalli police station.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The incident occurred between 2 am and 2.20 am a few days ago on Lake City Road in Kodichikkanahalli in Bommanahalli. Shivaraj said, “I don’t know how I am still alive. I was carrying a helmet and used it as a shield. I was running and the spectacles that I wear regularly fell down and I could not see properly. I lost balance and rolled on the jelly stone on the road. As I was screaming for help, people came outside of their houses, but nobody helped me. I am still in pain and getting rabies injections for the dog bites. The woman and her son, after commanding the dogs to attack me, just went inside.” As Shivaraj was heading to the hospital, he saw a police patrolling vehicle and sought their help. “The complaint has been registered against a 55-year-old woman and her 35-year-old son. Both were questioned. They deny having set their dogs on a chase. They are blaming the victim for taking a stone to attack the animals. Both of them have been booked for negligent conduct with respect to animals along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code,” said a police officer.