Turn ‘Waste to Best’ for a sustainable future

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Advisor to the United Nations, Dr Chitra Rajan, on Friday said innovative thinking can turn seemingly useless materials into assets for a sustainable future. She was speaking at a National Conference on Sustainable Development Challenges and Strategies for the Indian Economy and Business organised by the Malleswaram Ladies Association Academy of Higher Learning.

“Innovations could drive the change we need to tackle pressing environmental challenges. There are many ways of turning waste into valuable products, like the use of pineapple waste towards making handbags, or sugarcane waste to make many resourceful products. Innovative thinking can turn seemingly useless material into assets for a sustainable future,” she said.

She also said the younger generation needs to focus on embracing entrepreneurship, especially in the field of renewable energy. “Dynamic energy and fresh perspectives of youths are vital in driving the nation’s sustainable growth,” she said.

CMA Ravindranath Kaushik, chairman of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, also highlighted the importance of ‘social’ auditing in evaluating and improving an organisation’s effects on society.

“This approach encourages businesses to assess their impact on society and the environment, fostering transparency and accountability in corporate practices,” he said.

The conference focused on pushing forward the theme of ‘Waste to Best’ as well as encouraging youth entrepreneurship. There were also presentations of several research papers on sustainable development by industry experts.

