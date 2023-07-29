Home Cities Bengaluru

Turn ‘Waste to Best’ for a sustainable future

The conference focused on pushing forward the theme of ‘Waste to Best’ as well as encouraging youth entrepreneurship.

Published: 29th July 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Waste management

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Advisor to the United Nations, Dr Chitra Rajan, on Friday said innovative thinking can turn seemingly useless materials into assets for a sustainable future. She was speaking at a National Conference on Sustainable Development Challenges and Strategies for the Indian Economy and Business organised by the Malleswaram Ladies Association Academy of Higher Learning.

“Innovations could drive the change we need to tackle pressing environmental challenges. There are many ways of turning waste into valuable products, like the use of pineapple waste towards making handbags, or sugarcane waste to make many resourceful products. Innovative thinking can turn seemingly useless material into assets for a sustainable future,” she said.

She also said the younger generation needs to focus on embracing entrepreneurship, especially in the field of renewable energy. “Dynamic energy and fresh perspectives of youths are vital in driving the nation’s sustainable growth,” she said.

CMA Ravindranath Kaushik, chairman of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, also highlighted the importance of ‘social’ auditing in evaluating and improving an organisation’s effects on society. 
“This approach encourages businesses to assess their impact on society and the environment, fostering transparency and accountability in corporate practices,” he said.

The conference focused on pushing forward the theme of ‘Waste to Best’ as well as encouraging youth entrepreneurship. There were also presentations of several research papers on sustainable development by industry experts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sustainable future innovative thinking waste
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp