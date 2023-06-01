Karnataka: A Sweet start for Students back after summer vacation 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa kicked off the reopening of government schools on Wednesday by distributing sweets, textbooks and uniforms to students.

Government schools in the state reopened on Wednesday, welcoming students to the first day of the 2023-24 academic year. As part of this, the School Education Department ordered sweets to be distributed to students on the first day, with the newly appointed minister leading the charge in several government schools in rural Karnataka, including in Devanahalli. “We distributed sweets, textbooks and government uniforms to the students. I wish them a bright future on the resumption of their education,” he said on social media.

As many as 44.78 lakh state syllabus students returned to their schools across the state as the new academic year began. A similar sight was seen across the state, with sweets, uniforms and textbooks being distributed to the students ahead of the start of their classes. Ahead of schools reopening, teachers and other staff facilitated the cleaning up of the schools on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, according to the School Education Department and the Karnataka Text Book Society (KTBS), uniforms and textbooks were distributed to the schools and were only pending direct distribution from teachers to the students on the first day of school.

Meanwhile, the department had also ordered the immediate resumption of the midday meal scheme from the first day. In this context, Akshaya Patra Foundation also resumed its services in providing midday meals to around 70,000 children in 1,272 government schools in the Bengaluru city area.

“We are pleased to restart mid-day meals after the summer vacation in Karnataka. Our foundation firmly believes that no child should be deprived of education because of hunger. By providing nutritious meals, we aim to ensure that every child receives the necessary nourishment to thrive academically and physically,” said the foundation’s vice-chairman Chanchalapathi Dasa.

BENGALURU: School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa kicked off the reopening of government schools on Wednesday by distributing sweets, textbooks and uniforms to students. Government schools in the state reopened on Wednesday, welcoming students to the first day of the 2023-24 academic year. As part of this, the School Education Department ordered sweets to be distributed to students on the first day, with the newly appointed minister leading the charge in several government schools in rural Karnataka, including in Devanahalli. “We distributed sweets, textbooks and government uniforms to the students. I wish them a bright future on the resumption of their education,” he said on social media. As many as 44.78 lakh state syllabus students returned to their schools across the state as the new academic year began. A similar sight was seen across the state, with sweets, uniforms and textbooks being distributed to the students ahead of the start of their classes. Ahead of schools reopening, teachers and other staff facilitated the cleaning up of the schools on Monday and Tuesday. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, according to the School Education Department and the Karnataka Text Book Society (KTBS), uniforms and textbooks were distributed to the schools and were only pending direct distribution from teachers to the students on the first day of school. Meanwhile, the department had also ordered the immediate resumption of the midday meal scheme from the first day. In this context, Akshaya Patra Foundation also resumed its services in providing midday meals to around 70,000 children in 1,272 government schools in the Bengaluru city area. “We are pleased to restart mid-day meals after the summer vacation in Karnataka. Our foundation firmly believes that no child should be deprived of education because of hunger. By providing nutritious meals, we aim to ensure that every child receives the necessary nourishment to thrive academically and physically,” said the foundation’s vice-chairman Chanchalapathi Dasa.