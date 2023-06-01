Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka: ‘Police must be accessible to all’

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda says, The efficiency of every police officer at the police station level will be judged by the number of petitioners or complainants who come to my office.

B Dayananda takes over as Bengaluru City Police Commissioner from outgoing chief B Prathap Reddy on Wednesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Praveen Kumar
BENGALURU: Every person walking on the road is a James Bond, and errant cops cannot go unnoticed for long with the kind of technology available to the common citizen, says Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda. The efficiency of every police officer at the police station level will be judged by the number of petitioners or complainants who come to my office, he told TNIE.

What is the vision of the new police commissioner?
Access to police or justice should not be only for the rich, powerful and politically influential people but also for common citizens. This vision has been conveyed to all officers serving in the city. 

What measures will be taken to tackle cyber crime cases?
Simple cyber crime cases can be dealt with at the jurisdictional police station level as they don’t require much expertise and complicated procedures. Cases pile up because investigating officers require cooperation from service providers in gaining access to login details. In financial cases, cooperation from banks plays a vital role in getting details of bank accounts and addresses of account holders. Serious cyber cases, like bitcoin deals, have to be registered with the CEN police station or the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) cybercrime division.

What is the importance of social media in policing?
Social media is a double-edged sword. It has both advantages and disadvantages. Bengaluru City Police have a good connection with people and can reach a larger audience through it. However, if it is misused or abused to disturb peace in society, stringent action will be taken. Action has been taken against police personnel based on complaints on social media.

What measures will be taken to solve the problems of aggrieved citizens at the police station level?
The efficiency of every police officer will be judged by the number of petitioners or complainants who come to the office of the police commissioner. This has been conveyed to all the officers. All problems have to be addressed at the police station level itself. If complainants approach higher officials, it shows the inefficiency of police officers at the station level. No aggrieved person wants to approach senior officials, and do so only when the local police do not respond or act, or do some damage. Their Annual Confidential Report (ACR) will be decided based on the number of petitioners who reach my office.

What action will be taken against erring officers?
There will be transparency in transfers. Erring officers will have to face the consequences. It is not like the system has protected them or rewarded them. The situation is not what it was 20 years ago when there was no social and digital media. Anyone trying to hoodwink the system in these times is a fool, and will definitely get caught.

