Namma Nimma initiative for kids: Write a letter and cycle to post it

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A novel initiative to promote letter writing as well as cycling will be organised in the city by Bengaluru Postal Region and Namma Nimma Cycle Foundation. The month-long programme will begin on World Cycling Day (June 3) simultaneously at 10 post offices in South Bengaluru.

S Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, told TNIE that students will be urged to write letters at home and bring them to post offices. Employees at post offices will help students to post their letters. “We are looking at students cycling upto 3 km to the nearest post office to take part in the event. The best letters will be given prizes to motivate students,” he said.

Inspiring and popular letters written by prominent personalities in the past will be digitised and displayed at all post offices, he said.

HR Murali, CEO of Namma Nimma Cycle Foundation, which has been promoting cycling for the last decade, said the programme will be held between 8 am and 9 am on all Saturdays. “The programme will promote cycling among children apart from building a bond with the postal department,” he added.

The event will be held at post offices at Jayanagar, Basavanagudi, JP Nagar and GPO in the first week. At HAL II Stage, Koramangala 6th Block, Malleswaram, Sadashivanagara and Bengaluru University in the subsequent weeks, Murali said.

In all, 650 students from four schools are expected to take part with 300 of them cycling and 350 writing letters.

The letters should be addressed to the postmaster on the theme, Visit Karnataka, Cycle in Karnataka. The best three letters at each post office will be awarded cash prizes of Rs 3,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 every week, the CEO said.

