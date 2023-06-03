Home Cities Bengaluru

Parappana Agrahara Central Prison declared cancer-free after camp

 Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at Central Prison, Dr Harshwardhan, said that prison inmates are vulnerable to develop cancer.

Representational image (Photo | Pexels)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A cancer screening camp was organised at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison ahead of Cancer Survivors Day on June 4. No inmates were diagnosed with cancer.

“Prisoners are usually accommodated in closed spaces which lack proper hygiene. They are largely ignored in discussions pertaining to healthcare rights and personal hygiene,” said Anitha Rao of Sakriya Charitable Trust. 

The surroundings increase chances of infections, and therefore, the screening camps, organised by Karkinos Healthcare in association with Sakriya Charitable Trust, helps to identify those who have either developed cancer or are at a higher risk, Rao explained. 

To ensure good menstrual hygiene among women inmates, the organisers distributed reusable sanitary napkins and menstrual cups. Rao spoke to 300 women inmates and found that they were using low-quality sanitary pads. Over 1,100 cancer risk assessments were done for breast, oral, cervical, lung, prostate, along with screening for non-communicable diseases. About 113 women were screened for cervical cancer.  

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at Central Prison, Dr Harshwardhan, said that prison inmates are vulnerable to develop cancer. He said the camp is a step towards early detection and ensuring overall healthcare of the inmates.

Additional Director General of Police (prison and correctional services), Manish Kharbikar, stated that around 5,000 inmates are housed in the Bengaluru prison, which is one-third of the total inmate population in Karnataka. “The prison hospital provide all basic healthcare facilities. However, such screening camps help to give specialised healthcare to prison inmates,” he said and said that more special camps for various ailments will be organised in future.

