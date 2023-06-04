8,000 Haj pilgrims from Karnataka set to reach Saudi till June 22

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is prepared to ensure peaceful Haj camp arrangements to send over 8,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia till June 22. The number of Haj pilgrims has increased compared with last year. In 2022, only 3,000 pilgrims were allowed from the state.

Rahim Khan, Minister for Municipal Administration and Haj, told TNIE that for 2023, the committee had received 8,148 applications, of which 7,947 were approved by the central government. “This time, since we were informed three months in advance, elaborate arrangements have been made. Vaccinations and health fitness cards have been taken care of and training was given to pilgrims,” said Khan, who has visited the camp thrice.

“A meeting was held at Haj camp where Customs officials, Vistara Airlines, airport staff, were present. From June 8 to 22, each day three fl­ights with 150 passengers will le­ave Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Goa for Saudi Arabia. Pilgrims are instructed to be in the camp three days before their flights,” he said.

