Pipe-laying on Bellandur Lake Road in Karnataka over in three days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) finished pipe-laying work on Bellandur Lake Road Friday night. BBMP’s stormwater drain department had undertaken temporary work to install 900 diameter pipes for smooth flow of water and avoid flooding following heavy rain.

Basavaraj Kabade, BBMP Chief Engineer, SWD, said that three days ago, the road was dug up to install four 900-diameter pipes for smooth flow of water into major drains. “On Friday night, the pipes were buried. The work was done on the weekend as school buses and cabs ferry children and IT employees on this stretch. The BBMP will take up the remaining bridge work soon to ease traffic,” said the official.

“The workers were speeding up the work, and with help from the traffic police, it was completed late Friday night. The road has been open to traffic since Saturday morning,” said Kabade.

“Road works at Bellandur and Yemlur junctions by the stormwater drain department led to traffic on Marathahalli ORR. The motorists take Bellandur and Yemlur Roads to avoid traffic. It takes only 20mins to reach Kadubeesanahalli from this stretch as against 1 hour during peak time from ORR,” said a senior traffic officer from Bellandur Traffic Police Station. The officer suggested that motorists should leave early for work and use the main road.

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) finished pipe-laying work on Bellandur Lake Road Friday night. BBMP’s stormwater drain department had undertaken temporary work to install 900 diameter pipes for smooth flow of water and avoid flooding following heavy rain. Basavaraj Kabade, BBMP Chief Engineer, SWD, said that three days ago, the road was dug up to install four 900-diameter pipes for smooth flow of water into major drains. “On Friday night, the pipes were buried. The work was done on the weekend as school buses and cabs ferry children and IT employees on this stretch. The BBMP will take up the remaining bridge work soon to ease traffic,” said the official. “The workers were speeding up the work, and with help from the traffic police, it was completed late Friday night. The road has been open to traffic since Saturday morning,” said Kabade.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Road works at Bellandur and Yemlur junctions by the stormwater drain department led to traffic on Marathahalli ORR. The motorists take Bellandur and Yemlur Roads to avoid traffic. It takes only 20mins to reach Kadubeesanahalli from this stretch as against 1 hour during peak time from ORR,” said a senior traffic officer from Bellandur Traffic Police Station. The officer suggested that motorists should leave early for work and use the main road.