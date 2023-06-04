Home Cities Bengaluru

SBI Bengaluru Circle launches ‘Project Kuber’

Transaction Banking Hubs will offer services to corporate/non-corporate clients, from account opening to onboarding them on SBI’s digital platforms.

Published: 04th June 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

SBI

State Bank of India (SBI) lodged an insolvency petition against Sterling Oil Resources (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To source, facilitate and cater to various banking needs of customers, State Bank of India, Bengaluru Circle launched ‘Project Kuber’, which will have four Transaction Banking Hubs and One Corporate Salary Package Hub. These hubs will help to increase the market share in liability products of SBI.

Nand Kishore, chief general manager, SBI, Bengaluru Circle, inaugurated these hubs on Friday. They are located at SBI Administrative Building, in KG Road, and Sampige Road, in Malleswaram. 

Chief General Manager, State Bank
of India Bengaluru Circle, Nand Kishore
launches ‘Project Kuber’ on Friday

Transaction Banking Hubs will offer services to corporate/non-corporate clients, from account opening to onboarding them on SBI’s digital platforms.

It will be a one-stop destination for all payment and collection-related requirements. There is a dedicated team of professionals, who will facilitate business partners and customers to avail digital banking services like Yono Business, e-Payments, Cash Management Products, etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SBIState Bank of India
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp