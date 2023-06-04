SBI Bengaluru Circle launches ‘Project Kuber’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To source, facilitate and cater to various banking needs of customers, State Bank of India, Bengaluru Circle launched ‘Project Kuber’, which will have four Transaction Banking Hubs and One Corporate Salary Package Hub. These hubs will help to increase the market share in liability products of SBI.

Nand Kishore, chief general manager, SBI, Bengaluru Circle, inaugurated these hubs on Friday. They are located at SBI Administrative Building, in KG Road, and Sampige Road, in Malleswaram.

Transaction Banking Hubs will offer services to corporate/non-corporate clients, from account opening to onboarding them on SBI’s digital platforms.

It will be a one-stop destination for all payment and collection-related requirements. There is a dedicated team of professionals, who will facilitate business partners and customers to avail digital banking services like Yono Business, e-Payments, Cash Management Products, etc.

