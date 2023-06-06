NIRF 2023: NLSIU best law school for 6th time, IISc retains 2nd spot

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seven higher educational institutions from Karnataka are in the top 100 of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) retained its second spot with 83.09 score. IISc was also ranked the best research institute above IIT-Madras and IIT-Delhi.

IISc has also outranked JNU. IISc officials told TNIE, “It’s an annual practice, institutions apply and get ranked.” In total, 10 institutions in Karnataka were rated the best universities.

Nimhans ranked 48 of 100 institutions in the research category. Among medical colleges, Nimhans came fourth in India, while Kasturba Medical College, Manipal was 9th, and St John’s Medical College 19th. Among dental colleges, Manipal College of Dental Sciences bagged the 2nd spot and AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences 5th.

Dr Prathima Murthy, Nimhan's director, said with just PG degrees in mental health and neurosciences, they are able to keep up the rank over many years.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education secured the 16th spot with NIT Karnataka in Surathkal grabbing the 38th rank in the best university category.

Two universities from Mysuru -- JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research and Mysore University -- were ranked 55 and 71, respectively. VTU in Belagavi bagged the 92nd rank and Christ University in Bengaluru 100th.

In the best college category, St. Joseph’s College of Commerce, Bengaluru, and St. Aloysius College, Mangaluru, ranked 65 and 80, respectively.

In the management segment, IIM-Bangalore ranked second with IIM Ahmedabad topping the list.

National Law School of India University (NLSIU) continues to be on the top among law institutions for six times in a row. “Since 2020, the University has committed itself to a radical and comprehensive transformation to redefine the future of legal education in India,” said NLSIU vice-chancellor Prof Sudhir Krishna­swamy.

In the pharmacy category, JSS College of Pharmacy and Manipal College and Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences secured the 7th and 9th ranks, respectively. BMS School of Architecture secured 21st rank and MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology 23rd under the ‘architecture’ category.

BENGALURU: Seven higher educational institutions from Karnataka are in the top 100 of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) retained its second spot with 83.09 score. IISc was also ranked the best research institute above IIT-Madras and IIT-Delhi. IISc has also outranked JNU. IISc officials told TNIE, “It’s an annual practice, institutions apply and get ranked.” In total, 10 institutions in Karnataka were rated the best universities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Nimhans ranked 48 of 100 institutions in the research category. Among medical colleges, Nimhans came fourth in India, while Kasturba Medical College, Manipal was 9th, and St John’s Medical College 19th. Among dental colleges, Manipal College of Dental Sciences bagged the 2nd spot and AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences 5th. Dr Prathima Murthy, Nimhan's director, said with just PG degrees in mental health and neurosciences, they are able to keep up the rank over many years. Manipal Academy of Higher Education secured the 16th spot with NIT Karnataka in Surathkal grabbing the 38th rank in the best university category. Two universities from Mysuru -- JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research and Mysore University -- were ranked 55 and 71, respectively. VTU in Belagavi bagged the 92nd rank and Christ University in Bengaluru 100th. In the best college category, St. Joseph’s College of Commerce, Bengaluru, and St. Aloysius College, Mangaluru, ranked 65 and 80, respectively. In the management segment, IIM-Bangalore ranked second with IIM Ahmedabad topping the list. National Law School of India University (NLSIU) continues to be on the top among law institutions for six times in a row. “Since 2020, the University has committed itself to a radical and comprehensive transformation to redefine the future of legal education in India,” said NLSIU vice-chancellor Prof Sudhir Krishna­swamy. In the pharmacy category, JSS College of Pharmacy and Manipal College and Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences secured the 7th and 9th ranks, respectively. BMS School of Architecture secured 21st rank and MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology 23rd under the ‘architecture’ category.