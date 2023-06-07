BMRCL for 77 km of new Metro lines

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez has proposed three new Metro lines running to about 77 km, covering important parts of the city and its outskirts. He shared this proposal during a review meeting with Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar at the BMRCL head office in Shanti Nagar on Tuesday.

“A Metro-line from Whitefield to Hoskote via Katamanallur gate (17 km), an Inner Ring Road for 35 km which would run as a circle inside the Outer Ring Road, and a 25-km line from Old Airport Road via Marthahalli underpass to Varthur and then Kadugodi have been proposed in the meet by the MD,” an official said. Parwez made a presentation on the ongoing projects of BMRCL. “The DPR for Phase-3A (Sarjapur to Hebbal) proposed in the state budget was being prepared. Phase-3 (JP Nagar to Kempapura and Hosahalli to Kadabgere) had been submitted to the government for approval and clarifications have been sought. They are being responded to,” he said.

Airport line by June 2026

Later, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar told reporters that the Airport Line (Central Silk Board to K R Pura and K R Pura to KIA) will be commissioned by June 2026.Giving a deadline for various other Metro lines, Shivakumar said that the Baiyappanahalli to K R Pura line will open by July this year, Kengeri to Challaghatta by August-September, Nagasandra to Madhavara by September-October. The Airport line will be ready by June 2026, and if required, it may take a couple of months more.

BMRCL has an operational revenue of Rs 48 crore every month. “The operational profit in it is just Rs 6 crore. I have asked BMRCL to generate non-fare revenue to boost their income. They are keen on considering advertisements inside and outside of Metro stations,” Shivakumar said.Asked about the status of Metro Phase-3, he said it was pending with the Centre. “I will go and meet the Minister (Hardeep Singh Puri) in person and expedite it,” he said.

