RTI activists say threatened by BBMP staff in Bengaluru

According to officials from the special commissioner’s office, BDA files on the layout have NOCs.

Published: 08th June 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: RTI activists launched a scathing attack against BBMP for an alleged threat issued by revenue inspector Venkatesh of Vasanthapura village in Uttarahalli hobli of Bengaluru South.

Veeresh BH from Mahiti Hakku Adhayayana Kendra said Nageshwar Babu, an RTI activist, filed an application at Assistant Revenue Office, Uttarahalli, seeking a certified copy of an approved layout of 5.22 acres on May 2. However, instead of giving information, the activists were harassed by BBMP officials.

“The layout on Survey number 15/2 and 15/3 at Vasanthapura village is illegal, and a burden on BBMP. To prove this, an application was filed by activist Nageshwar Rao, and revenue inspector Venkatesh allegedly called and threatened him to withdraw the application.

Following this, an NCR was registered at Jayanagar police station on May 3, and the matter was escalated to Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath. The commissioner asked the special commissioner (administration) to give a report,” said Veeresh. Girinath said he received a complaint and asked the official to give a report.

According to officials from the special commissioner’s office, BDA files on the layout have NOCs. “We have checked all the documents and there is no mismanagement. However, if examined by the BBMP Special Commissioner for Revenue, there will be more clarity,” an official said. The inspector who is accused of threatening RTI activist Rao, said he is not connected with the case. 

