Human rights need to be injected in medical education: Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale

Human rights need to be introduced in medical and healthcare education, said Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale on Saturday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Human rights need to be introduced in medical and healthcare education, said Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale on Saturday. He was speaking at the 25th Annual Convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, where he was the chief guest.

“The Indian healthcare sector is undergoing a phenomenal shift in outlook and approaches, from a traditional physical approach to an integrated digital approach. We need to explore how human rights education in the health professions can build knowledge, change culture, and empower advocacy, and seek to embed human rights norms into core social institutions. Recognising that health care systems are core social institutions, human rights need to be introduced in health professionals’ education,” he said.

He lauded the efforts of the gold medalist and highlighted it was a great achievement that a majority of the gold medal holders - 85 of 97- were women. The convocation was also notable as former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan, and Karnataka State Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) head Dr MK Sudarshan were conferred with honorary doctorates.

