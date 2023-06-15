Home Cities Bengaluru

IISc develops probe for early detection of Alzheimer’s

The researchers developed a type of probe which turns fluorescent when put in contact with the enzyme, allowing researchers to detect an imbalance in the enzyme.

Published: 15th June 2023 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | Pixabay)

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | Pixabay)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have developed a probe to detect Alzheimer’s at an early stage. They found that early stages of Alzheimer’s cause an imbalance in the enzyme Acetylcholinesterase (AChE) present in muscle and nerve fibres. This serves as a potential way to detect the disease at an early stage, without having to use the common, costly detection techniques like magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET) scans or computed tomography (CT) scans.

The researchers developed a type of probe which turns fluorescent when put in contact with the enzyme, allowing researchers to detect an imbalance in the enzyme. This probe can be easily synthesised into a simple detection kit, which can possibly enable on-site Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

“Our goal was to find a reliable, cost-effective solution. The probes are not fluorescent by themselves, but they become fluorescent upon reaction with a target enzyme,” said Debasis Das, Assistant Professor, Department of Inorganic and Physical Chemistry (IPC), IISc. 

As the probe is still in the proof-of-concept stage, it cannot be tested on humans. However, they have found that the probe can also help detect pesticide-related poisoning, which also causes an imbalance in AChE enzymes.

According to a study conducted by Alzheimer’s Association, the prevalence of the disease in Indians over the age of 60 was 7.4 per cent, which means 8.8 million people live with Alzheimer’s in the country. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIScAlzheimer’sDetection of early Alzheimer's
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp