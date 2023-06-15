No doctors, Karnataka Lokayukta takes suo motu action against general hospital at Pavagada

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Initiating suo motu proceedings based on allegations made in a media report that an outsourced ‘D’ Group employee of the general hospital at Pavagada in Tumakuru district treats patients who visit the hospital for their orthopaedic problems, Karnataka Lokayukta Justice BS Patil sought an explanation from health and family welfare department officials, besides ordering the Superintendent of Police to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.

The media report published on June 5 revealed there are 26 staff nurses and 30 Group ‘D’ employees working in the hospital. Though there are nurses, treatment is given by Group D employees. An orthopaedic doctor who has been deputed to the hospital is allegedly unauthorisedly absent for the past six months. The staffer treats patients and even refers them to a bigger hospital.

Though the pathetic condition of the hospital was brought to the notice of the medical officer, no action was taken. There are no doctors to attend to patients’ ailments, the Lokayukta stated in its order. Taking note of it, Justice Patil observed that the right to life is a fundamental right that includes the right to health, and it is the responsibility of the state to provide adequate medical facilities to citizens. Failure on the part of the hospital authorities is a serious lapse and attracts stringent action, he cautioned.

“...government hospitals are established with a view to providing effective and purposeful health care to the poorer sections of society, who cannot afford private hospitals. Any dereliction of duty on the part of officials would not only result in denial of the right to life but also amounts to maladministration...,” the Lokayukta noted.

Impleading the principal secretary, commissioner, director of health and family welfare, district and taluk health officers of Tumakuru district taluk, administrative medical officer and orthopaedic medical officer Dr Nagaraj of General Hospital of Pavagada taluk as respondents, Lokayukta directed them to submit their explanation.

