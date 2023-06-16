120 people fall ill in Bengaluru due to sewage in water supply

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sewage seeping into the water supply was the cause of the contamination that resulted in 120 people falling ill at an apartment complex in Electronic City on June 5, 2023, showed test results.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Dr K V Thrilok Chandra received the results of the samples from the health department on Thursday.

He said two batches of water samples -- from the borewell supplying water to the building and a tap of a house in the complex -- were found to be contaminated with sewage water. “The focal point of sewage mixing in the building is still not known,” said Thrilok Chandra.

He said instructions issued to shut down the borewell as well as test the water samples from neighbouring borewells to ensure that similar incidents do not arise. The residents of Mahaveer Ranches apartment on Hosa Road have been directed to arrange an alternative water source for the time being.

Consumption of the contaminated water resulted in 120 people, mostly children and senior citizens, falling sick with complaints of diarrhoea and vomiting.

Rajashri Das, an urban planner, explained that sewage and potable water pipelines crisscross each other at multiple points, and such areas become more prone to water contamination.

“The city’s infrastructure is extremely poor, most roads are always under construction, drains are desilted prior to the monsoon which can damage pipelines. Construction work by multiple agencies are attributed to leakages or pipe bursts. The city is always dug up,” Das said.

Doctors advised people to be aware of changes in the colour of water and taste which can occur due to contamination with sewage.

Experts pointed out that the incident on Hosa Road raises multiple questions, including whether the groundwater is contaminated with sewage, or whether new pipelines being laid by BWSSB already have leaks that are undetected.

